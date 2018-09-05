New ‘Halloween’ Trailer Pits Laurie Strode Against Michael Myers

0

Universal has released a new Halloween trailer. Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, with Judy Greer playing her daughter, and Andi Matichak as her granddaughter. The film finds Laurie traumatized by her encounter with Myers all those decades ago and determined to take him if and when he escapes the asylum where he’s been locked up since his first killing spree. Naturally, her greatest fears come true when Myers breaks loose, and Strode has to confront the man that’s haunted her one last time. David Gordon Green (Stronger) is directing from a script he co-wrote with Danny McBride and Jeff Fradley.

The new Halloween looks … fine? I’m all for Laurie getting a chance to go all Crazy Dr. Loomis on her brother/not-her-brother and get her final revenge, but the same old version of The Shape feels outdated in the modern era. MM is still creeping around at a snail’s pace, admittedly on what are likely arthritic knees and hips that ain’t as limber as they used to be; bullets and car crashes and fire may not kill him but time and tide wait for no man. And now that Evil with a capital E feels like it’s more out in the open in our actual world, the archaic yet classic version of Michael Myers slowly creeping around in the suburbs just doesn’t feel like a prioritized threat. We’ll see how the full film plays out when it arrives next month.

Check out the new Halloween trailer below. The film opens October 19th and also stars Will Patton, Virginia “Ginny” Gardener, Dylan Arnold, Drew Scheid, and Miles Robbins.

Here’s the official synopsis for Halloween: