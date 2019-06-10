‘Halo Infinite’ Trailer Provides a Brief Glimpse at the Next Chapter of Master Chief’s Story

0

At yesterday’s E3 presentation for Microsoft, the studio unveiled a look at the next Halo game, Halo Infinite. The trailer didn’t provide a look at any gameplay and was largely a CGI affair showing a stranded UNSC soldier reanimating the Master Chief.

There still aren’t any details on what the game will entail, but ultimately, it’s probably another Halo game. That’s not good or bad; it’s what the people want. And Microsoft knows it because Halo Infinite will be a launch title for their unnamed next console, currently codenamed Project Scarlett. The game will also be available for PC and the Xbox One.

It will be interesting to see how 343 Studios plans to keep developing the franchise, and if the next Halo will make any waves. Again, there’s a devoted fanbase for these game, but it’s always tough for sequels to remain relevant. The first game in the series is what changes things and then you get a load of sequels to milk the IP for all its worth and only after everyone’s lost interest do you attempt a reinvention. Halo hasn’t reached that point, and I’m sure folks will just be happy if it’s the same sci-fi space opera with a rich multiplayer. The last Halo game, Guardians, didn’t set the world on fire, but it wasn’t a total disaster either as indicated by its 6.4 user rating on Metacritic.

Check out the new Halo Infinite trailer below. The game will be available on Project Scarlett, Xbox One, and PC in fall 2020. And sound off in the comments for what you want from the next iteration of Halo. You’re going to get a faster, smoother game from Scarlett’s hardware, but what do you want to see from Infinite that the series hasn’t done before? What do you hope it does differently than Halo 5: Guardians?