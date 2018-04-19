New ‘Solo’ Poster Rightfully Puts Lando Front and Center

0

Whatever questions or concerns fans may have about Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the bumpy road its taken to get to our screens, the one thing that looks like it will be an unassailable truth is that Donald Glover‘s Lando Calrissian is going to be the film’s true star. Glover has done a lot of really interesting things in his career, but if you’ve been watching his FX series Atlanta, you will know without a doubt that he is one of the most creative minds working today. To see what he will bring to this role is certain to be a delight.

Thus, a new UK poster for the movie rightfully focuses in on Lando, giving him a prominent position — he may not be towering over the rest like Han, but you can’t help but be immediately drawn to that dashing yellow outfit and serious swagger. It’s also interesting to note that the poster has reintroduced guns to the equation, after removing them for other international posters, and after that unfortunate copyright matter. What a long, strange trip it’s been.

Check out the new Solo: A Star Wars Story poster below. The film opens May 25th and also stars Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany.

Here’s the official synopsis for Solo: A Star Wars Story:

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.

