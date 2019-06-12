‘Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure’ Review: The Wizarding World’s Best Ride Yet

0

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is the latest attraction at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. It’s also the best ride in the entire Wizarding World so far, and that’s saying something. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure is anchored by Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, a motion-based dark ride set in Hogwarts castle that allows you to ride a broom around the grounds, while the thrilling, dark ride/coaster hybrid Escape from Gringotts at Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley (in the neighboring Universal Studios Florida theme park) puts you on a crash course throughout the underground bank. Both of these rides are fun, immersive, and practically ambitious—they combine elements of other kinds of traditional rides (dark ride, roller coaster, 3D-projection) to offer a bounty of surprises. But Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure goes one better, combining the soaring thrills of a death-defying outdoor roller coaster with the tactile, practical effects of a great dark ride to create a smooth, exciting, and heart-racing experience unlike any other.