First Look at Promo Art for the New Harry Potter Ride at Wizarding World Orlando

0

The rumor mill has been working overtime over the last year or so as fans have tried to figure out just what the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park is adding. Universal Orlando previously announced a new “highly themed coaster” was being built in the area that previously housed the Dragon Challenge dual roller coasters, but that was it. Now, however, Universal Orlando is reading to start teasing some details—including the first promo art for the new ride.

It doesn’t have a name yet, but our first look at “the environment” being created for the “new experience” has arrived, and indeed it looks as though this new coaster will be set in the Forbidden Forest. We get a glimpse of Hogwarts in the background (which houses the cornerstone ride Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey), we see a coaster peeking out from a very dense forest, and we also see various Cornish pixies floating about, hinting at a bit of mayhem in the ride experience.

The attraction is being touted as Universal’s most highly-themed coaster yet, and it’s due to open sometime in 2019 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park, in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade. The press release says more details about the “magical new adventure” will be revealed in early 2019 so we will hopefully learn more in the next few months. But for now, this piece of promo art is incredibly exciting. I’m curious to see if the massive area where the ride is under construction will also house new shops and/or restaurants, or if it’s being used entirely for this new ride.

We’ll find out in due time. For now, check out the image below. And for a rundown of the best things to do when you’re at the Hogsmeade or Diagon Alley attractions, click on the corresponding links.