New ‘Hotel Artemis’ Clip: Charlie Day Channels ‘The Lion King’

Charlie Day checks into the Hotel Artemis in a new clip from writer-director Drew Pearce‘s sci-fi-tinged crime drama. You get a good sense of his character Acapulco from this brief clip between Day and Jodie Foster‘s no-nonsense Nurse, but it remains to be seen just how far into this flick Day’s character will survive. Honestly, judging from the clips and trailers we’ve seen so far, we’re not sure anyone’s going to be left standing by the end of this thing, so the only way to know for certain is to see it yourself this weekend.

Also starring Dave Bautista as “Everest”, Sterling K. Brown as “Waikiki”, Sofia Boutella as “Nice”, Jeff Goldblum as “The Wolf King/Niagara”, Brian Tyree Henry as “Honolulu”, Jenny Slate as “Morgan”, and Zachary Quinto as “Crosby”, Hotel Artemis arrives in U.S. theaters on June 8th.

Check out the new clip below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Hotel Artemis:

In HOTEL ARTEMIS, set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, Jodie Foster plays The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only emergency room for criminals. Surrounded by an all-star cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista, HOTEL ARTEMIS is a stylish, high-octane action-thriller written and directed by Drew Pearce (writer of IRON MAN 3, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – ROGUE NATION, SHERLOCK HOLMES 3).

