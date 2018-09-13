Final ‘Hunter Killer’ Trailer Makes Russians the Bad Guys Again, Temporarily

0

Summit Premiere’s oceangoing adventure-thriller Hunter Killer is making waves with a new, final trailer. When U.S. submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler) discovers a secret Russian coup, he must do whatever it takes to protect the world order. Teaming up with an elite group of Navy SEALs on land, Glass heads into uncharted enemy waters in a race to stop WWIII.

Directed by Donovan Marsh and written by Arne L. Schmidt and Jamie Moss, Hunter Killer is based on the book “Firing Point” written by retired naval officer George Wallace and author Don Keith. The production of Hunter Killer was also fully supported by the United States Navy.

Also starring Oscar-winner Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Common (John Wick: Chapter 2), Linda Cardellini (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Toby Stephens (Die Another Day), Hunter Killer is a high-stakes thriller that unfolds both on land and at sea. Only in theaters nationwide by Summit Premiere on October 26th.

Watch the final trailer for Hunter Killer below:

Hunter Killer – In Theaters October 26. Starring Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Common, Linda Cardellini, and Toby Stephens. Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler, Olympus Has Fallen, 300) is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order. With crew and country on the line, Captain Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII. Only in theaters by Summit Premiere on October 26th, 2018.

For more of our coverage on the years-in-development Hunter Killer, be sure to get caught up with the following links: