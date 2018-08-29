New ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ Trailer Finds Dinklage & Fanning Facing the Apocalypse

0

Momentum Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming post-apocalyptic drama I Think We’re Alone Now. Directed by Reed Morano, who won an Emmy for her work on the first season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the film stars Peter Dinklage as a man who seems to be the only person left alive in the world after the human race is wiped out by an unknown disease. He lives in a small empty town in solitude, going house to house to clean out and bury all the bodies. But his quiet life is thrown for a loop when he’s discovered by a mysterious, freewheeling young woman played by Elle Fanning.

If you already know you want to see this movie, I’d suggest not watching this trailer. But if you’re still not sold, this gives a nice overview of what you’re in for. Morano served as her own cinematographer and the film looks absolutely gorgeous, and Dinklage gives a really terrific performance as a complicated character. There are certain twists and turns that land with varying degrees of success, but the film is undeniably involving.

Check out the new I Think We’re Alone Now trailer below, click here to read my full review, and click here to watch Steve’s interview with Dinklage, Fanning, Morano from Sundance. I Think We’re Alone Now opens in New York and Los Angeles on September 14th and hits select theaters nationwide and VOD on September 21st.