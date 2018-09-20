New ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ Trailer Reveals Barry Jenkins’ Lush ‘Moonlight’ Follow-Up

0

Annapurna Pictures has released a new, full-length trailer for If Beale Street Could Talk. Based on the novel by James Baldwin, the story follows lovers Fonny and Tish who must race against the clock to free Fonny after he is falsely accused of rape and Tish is pregnant with his baby.

This marks the highly anticipated folllow-up film from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, who both directs and writes this Baldwin adaptation. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last week, where it drew strong notices for the craftsmanship and performances.

The film left me a little cold when I saw it at TIFF, but I’m fully ready to admit that I’m in the minority on this one. The strong reaction also makes me want to give the movie another shot since I was pretty exhausted when I saw it the first time. That being said, the craft of this film is undeniable, and that’s on full display in this trailer. Annapurna has had some trouble finding audiences for their movies (they have yet to score a hit since they started distribution last year with Detroit), so maybe they’ll finally find some success with Beale Street.

Check out the new If Beale Street Could Talk trailer below and click here to read Matt’s review from TIFF. The film opens in theaters on November 30th and stars Kiki Layne, Stephan James, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, Michael Beach, Dave Franco, Diego Luna, Pedro Pascal, Ed Skrein, Brian Tyree Henry, and Regina King.