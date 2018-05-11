New ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Has Jack-Jack Stealing the Show

Disney-Pixar has released a new Incredibles 2 trailer. In the upcoming sequel, Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) heads out to try and redeem the good name of the Supers, which leaves Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) at home trying to raise Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and Jack-Jack.
This new trailer is bouncy and fun, and it also shows that Jack-Jack is probably going to end up stealing the whole movie. He didn’t get much attention in the first movie, but now that his superpowers are on display (and he has lots and lots of powers, as we saw at the end of the first Incredibles), it makes for an even livelier character. It should make for an incredibly fun film and hopefully a sequel that’s worthy of the original.
Check out the new Incredibles 2 trailer below. The film opens June 15th and also features the voices of Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, and Catherine Keener.
Here’s the official synopsis for Incredibles 2:
In “Incredibles 2,” Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack—whose super powers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.
Written and directed by Brad Bird (“Iron Giant,” “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille”) and produced by John Walker (“The Incredibles,” “Tomorrowland”) and Nicole Grindle (“Sanjay’s Super Team” short, “Toy Story 3” associate producer), Disney•Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” busts into theaters on June 15, 2018.