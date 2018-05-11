New ‘Incredibles 2’ Trailer Has Jack-Jack Stealing the Show

0

Disney-Pixar has released a new Incredibles 2 trailer. In the upcoming sequel, Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) heads out to try and redeem the good name of the Supers, which leaves Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) at home trying to raise Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and Jack-Jack.

This new trailer is bouncy and fun, and it also shows that Jack-Jack is probably going to end up stealing the whole movie. He didn’t get much attention in the first movie, but now that his superpowers are on display (and he has lots and lots of powers, as we saw at the end of the first Incredibles), it makes for an even livelier character. It should make for an incredibly fun film and hopefully a sequel that’s worthy of the original.

Check out the new Incredibles 2 trailer below. The film opens June 15th and also features the voices of Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, and Catherine Keener.

Here’s the official synopsis for Incredibles 2: