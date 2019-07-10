New ‘IT: Chapter 2′ Images Tease a Grown-Up Losers’ Club Battling an “Angrier” Pennywise

0

We’re just a few months away from our scheduled return trip to Derry, Maine, for IT: Chapter Two, the sequel to director Andy Muschietti‘s record-breaking 2017 Stephen King adaptation. This time around, the Losers’ Club that once battled the immortal clown-faced entity named Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) are all grown up. EW got some new info and the latest images from the film that tease the adult Bill Denbrough (James McAvoy), Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain), Richie Tozier (Bill Hader), Ben Hanscom (Jay Ryan), Stanley Uris (Andy Bean), Mike Hanlon (Isaiah Mustafa), and Eddie Kaspbrak (James Ransone) as they face off against a pissed off Pennywise.

“[Pennywise is] scarier and he’s angrier,” says the actor. “There’s a couple of very brutal things in the film.”

The cast was tight-lipped about the ways Chapter Two deviates from King’s source material—Hader jokes about Richie becoming a porn star and I don’t hate it—but interestingly enough revealed one major way it’ll stay true to the book. Where Chapter One strictly told the story of the Losers’ Club first brush with Pennywise in 1989, the sequel will echo the novels’ non-linear storytelling by flashing back and forth to the past. This means, of course, that the young cast is set to return. McAvoy explained:

“Instead of us just standing around going, ‘Oh, I remember that time,’ we get to show it to the audience…Which is great, because that would be real sad if we had to say goodbye to that cast that the audience across the world fell in love with. And actually, in a weird way this movie resembles the structure of the book, in that it goes back and forth.”

Check out the new images below. IT: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6.