New ‘IT Chapter Two’ Trailer Rallies the Adult Losers to Take on Pennywise

Warner Bros. and New Line have released a new IT Chapter Two trailer. The follow-up continues the adaptation of the Stephen King book, this time picking up with the Losers Club 27 years later, when they’re all now adults and must return to Derry to thwart Pennywise once again. Director Andy Muschietti returns and he assembled a top-notch ensemble that consists of James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise/It.

The story has the kids from the first IT returning for flashbacks as their adult counterparts struggle to remember key aspects of their time in Derry. And that’s exactly what this new trailer gets across in rapid fashion. It’s about as perfect a teaser for the closing chapter to King’s sprawling tome as you can ask for, but folks who haven’t read the book shouldn’t look too closely at the trailer. Once and done, if at all, is the way to watch this one before heading into the film itself this September.

Check out the IT Chapter Two trailer below. Written by Gary Dauberman (IT, Annabelle: Creation)—and featuring original Losers Wyatt Oleff, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer reprising their roles through flashbacks—the film hits theaters on September 6, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for IT Chapter Two: