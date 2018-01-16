J.J. Abrams Shopping a Return to TV with New Sci-Fi Series

0

J.J. Abrams has spent near the last decade traversing the galaxy on the big screen with the Star Trek and Star Wars films, but Abrams is finally eyeing a return to TV writing with a new sci-fi series. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker plans to head back to space once agin with a new spec script he’s shopping around to networks. The series would be his first return to television since he created and wrote for Fringe in 2008. Abrams penned the script and executive produces through his Bad Robot banner.

HBO and Apple are said to be locked in bidding war for the script, which the folks over at TVLine have under the working title Demimonde. However, producers Warner Bros. Television are said to be open to other buyers and the project is still being shopped around.

THR has the plot break down