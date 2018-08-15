New ‘John Wick 3’ Image Proves Two Supporting Actors Will Stand Next to Each Other

0

Lionsgate has released a new John Wick 3: Parabellum image. Now, as we all know, John Wick is one of the hottest action franchises around right now. It’s got Keanu Reeves as a war machine, able to take down hordes of assassins. He can kill with the best weaponry, or just use a pencil if need be. It’s a very cool series that despite some occasional flaws and bumps, has really made a splash on the action landscape.

So here’s a photo of two supporting characters standing next to each other.

To be clear, I have nothing against Laurence Fishburne or Ian McShane. They’re both very fine actors to say the least, and I’m glad that they’re both returning for John Wick 3. But is this the best way to sell the movie? Or is the assumption here that fans will see John Wick 3 no matter what, so you don’t really have to show them anything of substance? I’m not saying that Lionsgate should start tweeting out the most memorable moments from the movie, but maybe if you’re going to promote an action movie, show something with a little action in it? If I told you that this wasn’t an image from the movie and was just Fishburne and McShane waiting for the director to call action, could you do anything to prove me wrong?

I’m sure the film itself will be fun and exciting, but it would be nice if the promotional photos followed suit.

John Wick 3: Parabellum (although the official Twitter page calls the movie “John Wick: Chapter 3”…) opens May 17, 2019 and also stars Angelica Huston, Jason Mantzoukas, Asia Kate Dillon, Hiroyuki Sanada, Mark Dacascos, Tiger Hu Chen, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Lance Reddick, Common, and Ruby Rose.

