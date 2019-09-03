New ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Trailer Takes a Closer Look at Taika Waititi’s Anti-Hate Satire

0

Fox Searchlight has released a new trailer for Taika Waititi’s upcoming film Jojo Rabbit. The film follows a lonely 10-year-old boy Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) in Nazi Germany whose imaginary best Adolf Hitler (Waititi) eggs him on. But Jojo’s loyalties and beliefs are tested when he discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.

This film looks incredibly funny and timely. As authoritarian governments start to creep up around the world, you need a film like this that points out the silliness of fascism and that Jojo is simply, to quote a line in this trailer, “a ten-year-old boy that likes dressing up in a funny uniform and wants to be part of a club.” While Waititi never shies away from going for the joke, this is some pretty heavy material for the director. But judging from this trailer, he appears to be handling it with ease, and I can’t wait to see the result when the film plays at TIFF. I’m certainly eager to see how the film plays across the festival circuit, especially since it has a clear comic bent and awards prognosticators are reluctant to recognize such films.

Check out the new Jojo Rabbit trailer below. The film opens October 18th and also stars Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Sam Rockwell.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jojo Rabbit: