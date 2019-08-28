New ‘Joker’ Trailer Puts the Clown Prince of Crime into Awards Consideration

0

Warner Bros. has released the new and final trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming DC Comics adaptation Joker. I’ll be perfectly honest, up until this point, I really didn’t see the need for a Joker origin story, a standalone movie for the iconic supervillain, or an excuse to send the fanboys into a frenzy for all the wrong reasons by delivering an apologetic for the glorified fictional psychopath/sociopath. This trailer may have just made me a believer.

The strength of this movie and how it’s received will likely fall on Joaquin Phoenix‘s performance above all else. He plays a man plagued with negative thoughts, someone who sees himself as the victim; it remains to be seen whether he’s right in this regard or not. It’s not just the institutions that fail him early on in this piece–his employer, his case-worker/therapist, the local law enforcement who seem absent or, at best, woefully inept–but his personal failings that slowly corrupt him as well. That’s something everyone can relate to; it’s how you respond to that internal conflict that determines whether you see yourself become a hero or a villain. In Joker, it’s the latter, and I’m starting to get excited to see how that plays out.

Todd Phillips’ drama also stars Zazie Beets, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham, Frances Conroy, Bill Camp, Brian Tyree Henry and Glenn Fleshler. It will premiere at this Saturday’s Venice Film Festival, followed by a screening at Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival before it arrives in U.S. theaters on October 4th.

Check out the new trailer here: