New ‘Jump Force’ Trailer Adds New Playable Characters, Teases Possible Character Creation

0

Out of the ongoing trade fair gamescom 2018, Bandai Namco has unveiled a new trailer for their mash-up, smash-em-up fighting game, Jump Force. The game takes fan-favorite characters from throughout Jump’s manga universe and anime adaptations and pits them against each other, and against villainous threats that have yet to be fully revealed. In fact, since the game is still a work in progress and it’s not due out until sometime in 2019, we’ve yet to see the full list of playable characters and NPCs. Today’s new trailer fills in some of those missing pieces.

The new trailer features Vegeta, Sanji, and Gon, along with some villainous foes; we’re not sure if those villains will be playable or if they’re simply antagonists there to stop our heroes in story mode. And some folks have taken the pairing of the trailer’s wordplay–“A New Hero Rises”–along with shots of a red-head in a straw hat (probably Shanks) as a nod toward character creation, but that’s yet to be confirmed officially. We expect to hear more in the months ahead as we get closer to the game’s release.

Here’s who we’ve seen so far (H/T to DBZanto Z):

Check out the new trailer from gamescom 2018 below:

The battle for Earth intensifies as new enemies threaten our reality. Will you unite with Vegeta, Gon, and Sanji to protect our world? JUMP FORCE launches on Xbox One, PS4, and Steam in 2019. Pre-order your copy today: https://bandainam.co/JumpForcePO

The battle for Earth intensifies as new enemies threaten our reality. Will you unite with Vegeta, Gon, and Sanji to protect our world? JUMP FORCE launches on Xbox One, PS4, and Steam in 2019. Pre-order your copy today: https://t.co/tpmTsXlGz5 pic.twitter.com/MAi2x2GFY0 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 21, 2018