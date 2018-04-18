New ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Reveals a Heavy ‘Lost World’ Influence

0

The new and final trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has arrived, further revealing the plot of the highly anticipated sequel. Filmmaker J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls, The Impossible) directs from Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly‘s script. The sequel’s story finds Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters returning to Isla Nublar with a new team in order to evacuate the dinosaurs due to an extinction-level event caused by an erupting volcano.

This final trailer looks to reveal the second half of the film, which Trevorrow had previously said was being kept out of the marketing—or at least the initial marketing. And, well, they just kind of made The Lost World: Jurassic Park again. Pratt and Howard’s characters return to the island under what they discover are false pretenses, an ambitious businessman-type (here played by Rafe Spall) intervenes to make more money, and the dinosaurs are brought to the mainland. Even Steven Spielberg couldn’t really make The Lost World work (aside from the incredible trailer set piece and the delightful monster movie coda), so I’m not sure why Trevorrow and Connolly thought it was a good idea to tread the same territory here.

Or maybe I’m wrong. Maybe Fallen Kingdom has more surprises in store. At this point, I’m most enthused about Bayona’s involvement. The guy knows how to craft tension and thrills, and Fallen Kingdom at least appears to have the horror hallmark of the previous films that Jurassic World lacked. We’ll find out soon enough I suppose, but I maintain that Jurassic Park is not a franchise.

Check out the new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer below followed by some new images. The sequel also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters on June 22, 2018.