New ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Featurette Tries to Convince Us This Is a Franchise

0

Universal has released a new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom featurette that attempts to show how the newest installment ties into the larger franchise. In the upcoming sequel, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) travel to the island to save the dinosaurs from a volcano only to learn that their efforts are in service of nefarious businesspeople who want to auction off the dinosaurs and use their DNA.

With interviews from directors Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and J.A. Bayona, the featurette tries to establish a link while also explaining how Fallen Kingdom expands on the series. But watching this thing, I can’t help but feel like the entire series ran out of steam after the first movie. The first movie is a contained idea, and by Fallen Kingdom, we’re talking about “What if the lead character had a raptor buddy?” To which I can only reply, “You were so busy thinking about if you could, you didn’t stop to think if you should.”

Check out the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom featurette below. The film opens June 22nd and also stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Isabella Sermon, B.D. Wong, and Jeff Goldblum.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: