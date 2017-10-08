New ‘Justice League’ Trailer Unites the DC Heroes

0

Warner Bros. has released a new Justice League trailer online, offering yet another look at the highly anticipated DC Comics adaptation. The superhero pic follows Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman as the fifth entry in Warner Bros.’ interconnected universe of DC films and finds Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Batman (Ben Affleck) joining forces to create a team of “metahumans” in order to combat the otherworldly threat Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

Justice League started filming in 2016 under the direction of Zack Snyder, but earlier this year Joss Whedon took over the production so Snyder could attend to personal matters. Whedon has a co-writer credit on the screenplay with Chris Terrio (Batman v Superman) and oversaw reshoots for the film over the summer. The film also stars Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, J.K. Simmons, and Henry Cavill and opens in theaters on November 17th.

I’ll share my thoughts after the trailer so you can check it out first, spoiler-free.

The new Justice League trailer follows below:

Now, as you just saw, this trailer trolls Superman fans hard from the get-go. Yes, Cavill certainly returns for a brief moment of hopeful happiness, but that’s soon torn away as we learn that his existence is only a memory and a dream at this point. His presence had been a deterrent for violence and war throughout the world (even if the previous Superman movies didn’t really establish this fact very well), so his absence has allowed opportunists and terrorists to rage, unfettered. While it would make sense if the death of Superman were to act as a rallying point for both peace-loving citizens and the remainder of the Justice League themselves, the other DC heroes really only see a need to come together because the threat of invasion or “something darker” is bigger than any of them can handle alone. The execution here is a little wonky, but whatever, the heroes are on their way to functioning as a team.

How that team comes together and learns to cooperate remains to be seen. Hopefully Wonder Woman and Cyborg will actually get to talk in the movie (I’m sure they will, right?) but Aquaman has quickly emerged as the MVP of this picture in my mind. Alone, Momoa fills the screen with his presence; in a team-up, he provides much-needed charisma and punched-up humor. I think he’ll be a crowd-pleaser. I’m sure you have your own thoughts, so feel free to share them in the comments!

Here’s the official synopsis for Justice League: