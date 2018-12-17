New ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Trailer Is Like Disney Fanfic on Steroids

0

Square-Enix has released a new Kingdom Hearts III trailer that provides the most complete picture so far of the long-awaited sequel, and that picture is confusing to say the least. Honestly, I still couldn’t tell you what the plot of this game is, and if I play it and finish it, I’ll probably still be at a loss. The first Kingdom Hearts is relatively easy to understand. Bad guys are stealing people’s hearts, and it’s up to Sora, Donald Duck, and Goofy to go different Disney “kingdoms” and defeat bosses that will then save people’s hearts. But along the way, the anime side of the equation really started to take over, and it involved negative selves, shadowy organizations, and a mythology that might be too daunting for anyone to understand.

And that’s a shame because the core of Kingdom Hearts III—the ability to visit different Disney worlds—is still really appealing! The time and effort to make video games based on Frozen, Big Hero 6, Tangled, and other Disney properties is probably too much to ask, and tie-in games are usually rushed and shoddy. But if you give people the chance to visit those worlds and interact with those characters, that sounds really fun! So the question then becomes if the Disney side of the story can be attractive enough to overshadow the convoluted anime mythology, and I don’t know the answer. The good news is I’m silly enough to find out since I’ve been waiting for this game since 2005.

Check out the new Kingdom Hearts III trailer below. The game hits PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 29, 2019.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kingdom Hearts III: