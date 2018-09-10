New ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Trailer Calls in the Big (Hero 6) Guns

0

You’ll have to wait until the New Year for the arrival of Square Enix’s latest franchise hit, Kingdom Hearts III, but you can check out a new look at the upcoming game today. This new trailer, which happens to be in Japanese but promises English audio to come in the final game, introduces the heroes of Big Hero 6 alongside Sora, Donald, and Goofy. We’ve already seen trailers for both the Toy Story and Monsters, Inc. chapters within the game, the latter of which gets a reprisal here, but this trailer also teases a Tangled chapter with Rapunzel and Flynn.

For the fans of the franchise, you’ll probably want to key in on Sora’s new keyblade, the Nano Arms, that shows up along with Baymax and the Big Hero 6 heroes. There are also some brief looks at the newly redesigned Gummi Ships and their related minigames, a welcome change for yours truly. Additionally, PlayStation today announced that a “free Kingdom Hearts experience” is coming to PS VR this holiday season; the 10-minute interactive video will also unlock new content for gamers. Keep an eye out for more details as the holidays approach.

Kingdom Hearts III arrives January 29, 2019. You can also take a look at other upcoming games with our Video Game Release Date calendar here.

Take a look at the new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III below:

Originally aired before Tokyo Game Show 2018, this trailer shows Sora, Donald, and Goofy fighting alongside Big Hero 6 in San Fransokyo! But forces of Darkness are also making ominous moves. Check out Sora’s Big Hero 6 themed Keyblade transformation abilities and new Gummi Ship footage! KINGDOM HEARTS III is coming to Microsoft Xbox One and Sony PlayStation® 4 on January 29, 2019.

