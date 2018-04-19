New ‘Life of the Party’ Trailer Has Melissa McCarthy Living It Up at College

0

Warner Bros. has released a new Life of the Party trailer. The upcoming comedy focuses on Deanna (Melissa McCarthy), a housewife who is left by her cheating husband (Matt Walsh) and decides that to get her life back on track she’ll attend the same college and join the same sorority as her daughter.

The movie looks…fine? This is the third film McCarthy has done that she co-wrote with husband/director Ben Falcone, and even though McCarthy is a gifted comic actress, these movies don’t seem to be making full use of her talents. Life of the Party could end up being cute and funny, but it doesn’t seem like anything particularly special. Instead, it looks like a bit of a throwaway counterprogramming to the summer movie season, which is fine, but also kind of forgettable.

Check out the Life of the Party trailer below. The film also stars Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Molly Gordon, Stephen Root, and Jacki Weaver.

Here’s the official synopsis for Life of the Party: