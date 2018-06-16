This Week in Animation: Warner Bros. Announces New ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’

0

Warner Bros. Animation is announcing its most ambitious Looney Tunes content initiative to date with Looney Tunes Cartoons, a series of new short form cartoons starring the iconic and beloved Looney Tunes characters. With multiple artists employing a visual style that will resonate with fans, each “season” will produce 1,000 minutes of all-new Looney Tunes animation that will be distributed across multiple platforms – including digital, mobile and broadcast.

Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and other marquee Looney Tunes characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. Each cartoon will vary from one to six minutes in length and, from the premise on through to the jokes, will be “written” and drawn by the cartoonists allowing their own personality and style to come through in each cartoon.

“The Looney Tunes are one of the most beloved group of animated characters in the world” said Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series. “Looney Tunes Cartoons places these characters into the hands of some of the best artists in the business and into an animated shorts format that will remind many of the time when they first fell in love with Bugs, Daffy, Porky and the rest of the gang.”

Looney Tunes Cartoons is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and features veteran Looney Tunes voice cast members including Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman and Bob Bergen. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) and Peter Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) serve as executive producers.