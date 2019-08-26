New ‘Lucy in the Sky’ Trailer: Noah Hawley Made a Space Movie with Natalie Portman

0

Fox Searchlight has released a new trailer for Noah Hawley’s upcoming drama Lucy in the Sky. Written by Hawley, Brian C Brown, and Elliott DiGuiseppi, the film stars Natalie Portman as astronaut Lucy Cola, who begins to lose touch with reality after returning to Earth, which now seems small when compared to the majesty of space.

This looks pretty terrific. It’s not a sci-fi movie per se (I don’t think), but instead looks to be a psychological drama/thriller about the impact that going to space and pondering one’s existence has on this central character. Portman appears to be giving a tremendous performance and I’ll be curious to see if she lands in this year’s Oscar race, but Hawley’s direction is noteworthy as well. It looks like he’s playing around with aspect ratios, just like he’s done many times on Legion, so that should be a treat. Yeah, I’m excited for this one.

Check out the Lucy in the Sky trailer and first poster below. The film will be released this year, and also stars Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Pearl Amanda Dickson, and Ellen Burstyn.

Here’s the official synopsis for Lucy in the Sky: