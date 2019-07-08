New ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ Trailer Teases a Battle of Moms

Disney has released a new trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The sequel to the 2014 spin on Sleeping Beauty has Angelina Jolie reprising her role as the misunderstood sorceress and this time putting her at the center of a new battle to protect the magical creatures from humans. Now having taken Aurora under her wing, Maleficent has become protective. When Aurora finds a suitor she’d like to marry, a battle between Maleficent and the girls’s soon-to-be-mother-in-law (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) ensues. And on top of all that, this trailer reveals that the film also aims to dig deeper into Maleficent’s origin story.
Maleficent 2 has been in development for years, with Disney basically holding the door open for when/if Jolie ever wanted to return. She finally said yes, but times have changed. Maleficent was one of the first Disney live-action “remakes” to be released, but we’re now in the wake of mega-nostalgia successes like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, so I’m unsure of the prospects of this sequel. Moreover, while I like the idea of Disney telling unique stories related to their classic films, the Maleficent franchise just seems kind of… boring. This trailer does the sequel no favors, as it brings to mind another star-studded fantasy sequel that landed with a thud: The Huntsman: Winter’s War.
Anyway, check out the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil trailer below. The film opens October 18th and also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville.
Here’s the official synopsis for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil:
The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.