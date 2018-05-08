New ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ Trailer Celebrates Life with More ABBA Songs

0

Universal has released a new Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again trailer. The upcoming sequel/prequel takes place both after and before the first film. In the present day, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) learns she’s pregnant, which causes her to want to learn more about her mother, Donna (Meryl Streep), as a young woman (Lily James).

The film looks pretty much like what you’d expect from a Mamma Mia! sequel. There’s beautiful scenery, ABBA songs, and everyone having a grand old time. And if you think there’s not an audience for that, the first film made $609 million worldwide. Universal knows they’ve got a nice bit of counterprogramming on their hands, and while I think it could have done quite well over the Mother’s Day weekend, I’m sure it will also do fine in July.

Check out the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again trailer below. The film also stars Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, Christine Baranski, Josh Dylan, Hugh Skinner, Jeremy Irvine, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Andy Garcia, and Cher.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: