New Trailer for ‘The Man in the High Castle’ Teases Season 3 Intrigue

The new trailer for Amazon’s returning drama series The Man in the High Castle has arrived. And it feels oddly prescient! As the Nazis attempt to change and rewrite American history, our heroes have to try and fight the fascists with a grassroots effort — one that is exceptionally fraught with danger. And, all of this is complicated even moreso by the fact that the Nazis are also building a machine to try and conquer parallel worlds. It’s a lot to take in!

The trailer is also set to Berlin-based artist Lxandra’s reimagining of U2’s “Pride (In the Name of Love).” As noted in a press release, this is Amazon looking to do some synergy — “this is the first time that U2 has allowed “Pride (In the Name of Love)” to be covered and used commercially. Lxandra’s cover will be available for purchase on Amazon Prime Music and other digital music services.” Mike Benson, Head of Marketing, Amazon Studios added, “This song ties in perfectly to themes in season three including those of hope, heroism and the importance of fighting for the world that you want.” The capitalism of it all somewhat undermines the resistance story here but, it’s the world we live in!

Starring Alexa Davalos, Rufus Sewell, and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Season 3 of The Man in the High Castle arrives on Amazon October 5th. Check out the new trailer for Season 3 of Amazon’s excellent drama series below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Man in the High Castle: