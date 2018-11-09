7 New ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Images Showcase the Color and Wonder of the Sequel

0

Disney has released seven new images from Mary Poppins Returns. For those unfamiliar with the upcoming sequel, Rob Marshall’s follow-up to the 1964 classic sees Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) coming back into the life of the Banks family after they suffer a loss. Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now adults, but Mary, with the help of her friend, lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), has come to bring some joy and order into the life of Michael’s three children.

Making a sequel to Mary Poppins is a tall order, but it looks like Marshall has hit it out of the park by making a movie that’s faithful to the style and tone of the original but uses modern technology to wow audiences. That’s how you’re going to get impressive scenes like the Royal Doulton Bowl or the Razzle Dazzle where Marshall didn’t shy away from using 2D animation, but also found a way to use it in a 3D space. That’s a smart decision, and I think it’s going to pay off well for the finished film.

Check out the new Mary Poppins Returns images below. The film opens December 25th and also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters, David Warner, and Dick Van Dyke.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mary Poppins Returns: