New ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Trailer Is Downright Magical

Disney has released a new Mary Poppins Returns trailer for the upcoming sequel. Chicago and Into the Woods director Rob Marshall’s follow-up to the 1964 classic sees Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) coming back into the life of the Banks family after they suffer a loss. Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now adults, but Mary, with the help of her friend, lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), has come to bring some joy and order into the life of Michael’s three children.

This trailer hits the perfect sweet spot for a holiday film, and I’m delighted to see that Marshall has made a sequel that’s very much in the spirit of the original. It’s grand, sincere, and puts a giant smile on your face. It’s also great to see the follow-up will br bringing back 2D animation in the vein of the showstopping animated sequence from the original film, alongside some CG-infused excursions. Basically this movie looks very sweet and it will probably make a billion dollars.

Check out the new Mary Poppins Returns trailer below. The film opens December 25th and also stars Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Angela Lansbury, Julie Walters, David Warner, and Dick Van Dyke.