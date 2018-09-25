New ‘Mid90s’ Trailer Further Reveals Jonah Hill’s Directorial Debut

0

A24 has released a new Mid90s trailer for the highly anticipated coming-of-age drama. Written and directed by Jonah Hill, the film follows 13-year-old Stevie (Sunny Suljic) over the course of the summer as he makes friends with a group of skaters and works to discover his identity. I was lucky enough to see the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it’s a really impressive debut from Hill. It’s alternatively funny, sad, shocking, and sweet, and Hill deftly navigates a range of tones while ensuring the film feels like one cohesive whole. Ultimately it’s a slice-of-life story told through the eyes of this kid, but it’s also a story about growing up and how your friends become your family.

This trailer does a great job of both telegraphing the tone and showcasing Hill’s impressive visual presentation. Indeed, the film was shot in 4:3 aspect ratio to further immersive the viewer in the 90s time period, and while it’s beautifully effective, Hill told our own Steve Weintraub during their extensive video interview at TIFF that he had to sell A24 on the idea of using this aspect ratio. I’ll also mention that the film’s original score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is a treat.

Check out the new Mid90s trailer below and click here to read my full review. The film also stars Lucas Hedges, Na-Kel Smith, Olan Prenatt, Gio Galicia, Ryder McLaughlin, Alexa Demie, and Katherine Waterston. Mid90s opens in limited release on October 19th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mid90s: