New ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Manson and the Atlanta Child Murders

0

Netflix has released another new Mindhunter Season 2 trailer, this one billed as the “official” trailer for the new season of the series as opposed to the teaser that was released last week. The series is an adaptation of the true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Serial Crime Unit by John Douglas, recounting the many cases he encountered while creating the first unit tasked with studying serial killer behavior. But the David Fincher-fronted adaptation fictionalizes the characters at the center of the FBI, offering a compelling study of the effect of getting inside the minds of so many horrific murderers.

Season 1 was primarily focused on the early days of this FBI unit and its creation, at a time when interviewing serial killers was looked down upon. Season 2, however, sees the unit gain traction within the FBI, including new resources. As a result, they’re brought in to consult on the Atlanta Child Murders, which were a series of killings in Atlanta from 1979 to 1981 that left at least 28 people dead—many of them children. In addition, this teaser tees up the arrival of Charles Manson, who gets interviewed by the team.

Curiously, Manson is played by actor Damon Herriman in Mindhunter Season 2, with the actor having also portrayed the cult leader in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He shot the roles pretty much back to back last summer, but he’s playing an older, incarcerated version of Manson in the Netflix series.

Check out the chilling new Mindhunter Season 2 trailer below. The series stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain. In addition to Fincher, directors this season also include Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James) and Carl Franklin (Devil in a Blue Dress), and Season 2 consists of nine episodes. Mindhunter Season 2 premieres on Netflix on August 16th.