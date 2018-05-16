New ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Trailer Teases One of the Most Exciting Films of the Year

0

Paramount Pictures and Skydance have released a new Mission: Impossible 6 trailer, offering a new look at the highly anticipated sequel Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Writer/director Christopher McQuarrie marks the first director in the franchise to repeat, reprising his duties from Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation. The story of this new film finds Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt on the ropes, as the IMF’s past good deeds come back to haunt them in the worst way.

McQuarrie assembled an all-star ensemble for this sequel, which not only brings back franchise favorites like Michelle Monaghan and Simon Pegg, but also introduces new characters played by Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett along with returning Rogue Nation breakout Rebecca Ferguson. Paramount has smartly positioned the Mission franchise as the antidote to CG-fueled blockbusters, as McQuarrie and Cruise worked to bring the most eye-popping practical stunts to the screen in a very big way.

It’s crazy how good this movie looks. This trailer provides a lot more plot, including how Cavill’s character is basically the antagonist, although the villain role is still played by Sean Harris. If the ends up being the best Mission: Impossible movie, I wouldn’t be surprised. It looks like McQuarrie is firing on all cylinders here, both in terms of action and in terms of story.

Watch the new Mission: Impossible 6 trailer below. The film also stars Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Alec Baldwin, Wes Bentley, and Frederick Schmidt. Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens in theaters on July 27th.