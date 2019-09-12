‘Modern Love’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey Lead ‘Sing Street’ Director’s Star-Studded Amazon Series

0

The streaming wars are upon us, so you better get ready for some of the most star-studded, A-list content this side of the cineplex. With that in mind, Amazon has released a new trailer for Modern Love, the charming upcoming anthology series from Sing Street and Once filmmaker John Carney. Boasting a packed ensemble of familiar faces, the series explores the idea of love and all the wonderful, heartbreaking forms it comes in.

Inspired by the New York Times column of the same name, Modern Love boasts an absolute arsenal of stars for an eight-episode anthology. Among the series stars are Jane Alexander, Sofia Boutella, Gary Carr, Olivia Cooke, Tina Fey, John Gallagher, Jr., Andy Garcia, Julia Garner, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Anne Hathaway, Catherine Keener, Cristin Milioti, Dev Patel, Laurentiu Possa, James Saito, Andrew Scott, John Slattery and Shea Whigham.

During Amazon’s presentation at the summer 2019 TCA press tour, Hathaway spoke about the continued appeal of rom-coms on streaming services. “It clearly means there’s still an audience for them,” she said. “People have figured out these more intimate stories are worth staying at home. I’m grateful they’re not extinct,”

Carney writes, directs and executive produces, with Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Tom Hall (Sensation), and Emmy Rossum (Shameless) also directing episodes of the series. Horgan directed the Fey-Slattery led episode, which she also wrote. Hall also wrote his episode and Rossum directs from a script written by the late Audrey Wells (Under the Tuscan Sun, The Hate U Give).

The half-hour anthology series arrives on Amazon Prime Video on October 18, 2019. Get a peek in the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: