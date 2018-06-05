New ‘Mortal Engines’ Trailer Further Reveals the Peter Jackson-Produced Epic

0

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for Mortal Engines, the upcoming fantasy epic based on the book of the same name by Philip Reeve. The feature has been in the works for some time and boasts a screenplay by the Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings writing team of Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, but it’s Christian Rivers who’s in the director’s chair. Rivers began working as a storyboard artist on Jackson’s Braindead and continued to work on visual effects and second unit directing on the LOTR trilogy, The Hobbit movies, and King Kong. Mortal Engines marks his feature directorial debut.

The film takes place in a future world in which Earth’s cities now roam the globe on huge wheels, battling each other. Two unlikely heroes come together in an attempt to change the course of the future.

Visually this trailer is pretty great, even if the visual effects are far from finished. There are some pretty exciting and vast landscapes to behold, and I love the imagery of the giant cities roaming the wasteland. Story-wise, however, this trailer is pretty confusing, as it’s tough to parse out what exactly is happening during that confrontation scene with Hugo Weaving‘s character. Hopefully a subsequent trailer helps clear things up to give audiences a better idea of the story of Mortal Engines. Regardless, I’m mighty intrigued.

Check out the new Mortal Engines trailer below. The film stars Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Leila George, Ronan Raftery, Colin Salmon, Patrick Malahide, Regé-Jean Page, and Stephen Lang. Mortal Engines opens in theaters on December 14th.

