Check Out Hi-Res Images from Warner Bros.’ 2018 Movies ‘Rampage’, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, and More

0

2018 is here, which means a brand new slate of movies coming our way over the next 12 months. Warner Bros. has quite a bit on tap this year, and the studio has released a 2018 preview with high-resolution images from some of its more intriguing titles. Most of these images we’ve seen before in one form or another, but here we’ve got glorious high-resolution versions. Moreover, we’ve included the synopses of each film to give you a better idea of what to expect.

Below you’ll find images from Game Night, Tomb Raider, Ready Player One, A Star Is Born, The Meg, Rampage, Life of the Party, Crazy Rich Asians, and Smallfoot. Check them out below, and click for high-resolution.