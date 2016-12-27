New Images from ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Alien: Covenant’, ‘The Mummy’, and More

0

2017 is just around the corner, which means it’s time to preview what Hollywood has in the offing for next year. There’s plenty to be excited about, and Entertainment Weekly has gotten a jump on things with a gallery of some first-look and new images from a variety of different films. Most notably we get the first official image from Dunkirk, the World War II action-thriller from writer/director Christopher Nolan, who explains why he cast newcomer Fionn Whitehead in the lead role of a British private named Tommy:

“One of the key things you came across reading firsthand accounts of Dunkirk was how young and inexperienced these soldiers were. It felt very important to me, especially for Fionn’s part, to find somebody very new.”

Indeed, while Nolan filled out the cast with Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, and Kenneth Branagh in supporting roles, Whitehead is playing the film’s protagonist.

We’ve also got a couple of new images from Alien: Covenant fresh off the film’s trailer debut, a new look at John Wick: Chapter 2 that offers a Matrix reunion between Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne, a Mummy photo showcasing Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe, and more.

Check out the new images below (many of which come courtesy of EW), a