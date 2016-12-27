Last Week in Trailers: ‘Blade Runner 2049’, ‘Alien: Covenant’, and More

0

Trailers are often our best ally when trying to decide what to watch next when it comes to movies, television, and other mediums. We know making those decisions is hard most of the time, but “This Week in Trailers” makes the process a little less painful by rounding up the latest trailers of each week. The final viewing decision will be up to you, but we want to make sure you don’t miss any available option. This week, new trailers were released for Silence, Blade Runner 2049, Alien: Covenant, John Wick: Chapter 2, Patriots Day, The Emoji Movie, Lion, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and more. See what you missed below.