Everything Coming to Amazon Prime in August 2019

0

As another summer month comes to a close, Amazon Prime Video is getting ready to welcome new TV and movie titles to its ranks. Along with some contemporary classics and big-screen masterpieces you might have missed in theaters come new Amazon Originals of all shapes and sizes. If you’re not quite ready to head into the August catalog yet, be sure to check out this page for a handy guide to what’s currently on Amazon Prime Video as of July.

If you are looking ahead, you’ll find quite the variety of streaming offerings. Spotlights include the sports documentary This Is Football, the crime documentary Free Meek, and the new fantasy drama Carnival Row. Other titles include Paul Feig‘s A Simple Favor, Christopher McQuarrie‘s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and The Fifth Element, which just so happens to leave Netflix on August 1st. Their loss is Amazon’s gain.

Here are some of the highlights of Amazon’s new titles for August 2019:

This Is Football – Coming August 2nd

An emotionally-charged, six-part documentary, exploring football’s extraordinary impact on the world. From the streets of Delhi to the fields of post-war Rwanda to the pitches of the Champions League, this globe-spanning series tells a unique story of the game and its power to unite countries, inspire generations and captivate billions.

Free Meek – Coming August 9th

This intimate documentary series chronicles Meek Mill’s transformation from chart-topping rapper to galvanizing face of criminal justice reform. As Meek, his family and his legal team fight for his freedom, cameras capture the birth of the #FREEMEEK movement and re-investigate a case filled with allegations of dirty cops and systemic corruption in a broken judicial system.

Carnival Row – Coming August 30th