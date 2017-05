0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Friday, May 12th, 2017) Mark Ellis, David Griffin, Perri Nemiroff, Sinead DeVries and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

New Mutants officially casts Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams

Early Wonder Woman box office tracking released

New clip for Alien: Covenant

Christina Hendricks to star in The Strangers 2

Red-band trailer for Baywatch

Steve McQueen to direct Tupac Shakur documentary

Mail Bag