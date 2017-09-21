Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘New Mutants’ Described as a “Haunted House Movie with Hormonal Teenagers”

September 21, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday September 21st, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Dennis Tzeng, Mark Reilly, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • 20th Century Fox CEO Stacey Snider calls New Mutants a Haunted House movie with hormonal teenagers
  • Gal Gadot in talks to join Bradley Cooper in Deeper
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
