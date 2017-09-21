Movie Talk: ‘New Mutants’ Described as a “Haunted House Movie with Hormonal Teenagers”

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday September 21st, 2017) Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Dennis Tzeng, Mark Reilly, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Newest trailer for Murder on the Orient Express released, starring and directed by Kenneth Branagh
- 20th Century Fox CEO Stacey Snider calls New Mutants a Haunted House movie with hormonal teenagers
- Gal Gadot in talks to join Bradley Cooper in Deeper
- Opening this week – Friend Request, The LEGO Ninjago Movie
- New trailer released for Ferdinand
- New trailer released for Breathe
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions