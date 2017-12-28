Watch: Meet All the ‘New Mutants’ in a Collection of Short Teaser Videos

0

Unless you’ve been paying attention to the social media accounts for The New Mutants, you may have missed the slow rollout of marketing material that’s been doled out over the last couple of months. This clever tactic keeps the best parts of the film intact (at least until its torn apart by the trailer-making process) while both introducing newcomers to the characters and testing the depths of comic book knowledge (or your Googling ability) for diehard fans.

You’ll have to dig deep here to get just what exactly is going on in each of these teaser videos; some are a bit more obscure than others. What’s cool about them is they set the mood for Josh Boone‘s approach, one that’s more “haunted house” than “super-powered kids save the world.” I dig it, and I hope fans do, too.

The film stars Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair a.k.a.Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Ilyana Rasputin a.k.a. Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa a.k.a. Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar a.k.a. Mirage, and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes a.k.a. … Dr. Cecilia Reyes. New Mutants opens in theaters on April 13, 2018.

Here’s the collection of spooky, atmospheric, and mysterious teaser videos, along with a brief explanation of each: