Will Director Josh Boone Return for ‘The New Mutants’ Reshoots?

Welcome back for a brand new episode of our flagship show, Collider Movie Talk! Today Perri Nemiroff is joined by John Rocha and Jeff Sneider to talk about some of the hottest movie news stories of the day.

I hope you’re ready for an X-Men-filled day on Movie Talk because first up the panel discusses James McAvoy‘s comments on the Dark Phoenix reshoots. Last summer we were told that the movie was only returning to Montreal for two and a half weeks of reshoots for the third act of the film. Based on McAvoy’s recent comments, however, it seems those reshoots were far more extensive: “The end [of Dark Phoenix] changed a hell of a lot … The finale had to change. There was a lot of overlap and parallels with another superhero movie that came out re—a while ago.” What movie could McAvoy be referring to? The Movie Talk team weighs in on today’s show!

On top of that, the panel also discuss the latest update on The New Mutants, which has been delayed a total of three times now before landing on an April 3, 2020 release. Producer Simon Kinberg confirmed that reshoots are a go at Disney and told Digital Spy the following: “What’s happening is we’re gonna do reshoots this year on that film and it has a new release date from Disney. That’s really it. Part of it was figuring out what the reshoots were gonna be, the pick-ups, and the other part of it was getting that cast back together.” On today’s show, the team discusses which path they think Disney has this movie heading down now and also whether or not director Josh Boone will return for the reshoots. After all, he may have his hands full with his adaptation of Stephen King‘s The Stand for CBS All Access. Catch the team’s thoughts on both X-Men stories in the new episode of Movie Talk at the top of this article!

