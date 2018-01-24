‘The New Mutants’ Director Josh Boone Confirms PG-13 Rating

0

So far, 2018 has not been kind to The New Mutants and their fanbase. The Fox/Marvel film recently got pushed from its previous release date of April 13th to the way-off date of February 22, 2019. Now, for those of you who were hoping that the movie, which has a real horror-story slant, would be in the vein of mature, R-rated Marvel Comics adaptations like Deadpool and Logan, I have some disappointing news.

In a chat with Empire Magazine (via CBM), The New Mutants writer-director Josh Boone confirmed that the film will indeed be receiving a PG-13 rating, though he was quick to stress that they’re pushing that limit about as far as they can. However, the movie will be different from previous mutant-focused films in other ways, too, which Boone teases in the recent interview. It’s a long wait to February of next year, so who knows what we’ll learn–or what may change–in the meantime.

Here’s what Boone had to say regarding The New Mutants rating:

“This movie is probably the hardest PG-13 ever made. I mean, we’ve pushed it. The horror is pretty dark, but there’s also an emotional core, too. If I can scare you and make you cry: that’s the goal.”

So if you were expecting an R rating, sorry. And if you were expecting the title team to put on their crime-fighting tights, sorry again:

“There are no costumes. That alone makes it different. They can’t be with the other kids at the X-Mansion. They’re too f***ed up. They’ve all killed people, whether intentionally or unintentionally.”

