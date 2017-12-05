First ‘New Mutants’ Poster Goes Full ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’

0

20th Century Fox has released the first poster for the upcoming X-Men spinoff The New Mutants, and it’s definitely leaning into the horror theme of the film. The success of Deadpool clearly made Fox realize they could diversify and specialize their various superhero properties, and so we got the gritty, R-rated Western drama Logan and the haunted house, YA-tinged horror film The New Mutants. While Logan was a farewell to a beloved character, New Mutants is more risky in that it’s introducing all brand new characters in a unique way.

The Fault in Our Stars director and self-professed Stephen King superfan Josh Boone directed The New Mutants and co-wrote the script with Knate Lee (Kindap), which takes place in a secret facility where young mutants are housed, only just now learning what their abilities can do. The film’s first trailer had a strong horror vibe and visual allusions to The Nightmare on Elm Street, and it’s that Wes Craven classic from which this first poster gets its inspiration.

Boone has said the plan is for The New Mutants to kick off a trilogy of horror X-Men movies which would be terrific—assuming that’s still allowed once/if Disney buys Fox. This first film is intended to be a “rubber-reality supernatural horror movie,” while the further sequels would delve into other aspects of the genre. Yes please!

Take a look at the New Mutants poster below. The film stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy (Split) as Magik, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes. New Mutants opens in theaters on April 13, 2018.