‘New Mutants’: Josh Boone Teases the Arrival of the First Trailer

0

While it’s easy to get all caught up in Disney/Marvel’s upcoming releases, let’s remember that 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies are on the way, too. Next spring, X-Men fans will see the arrival of a whole new breed of mutants in the appropriately titled New Mutants. But fans of the Marvel comic storyline won’t have to wait another six months for the movie’s release to get a look at it. Director/writer Josh Boone took to Instagram to announce that the movie’s first teaser in on the way very, very soon.

We don’t know a whole lot about the film so far, but what we do know suggests that it will be quite different from anything we’ve seen before. You can expect a blend of YA and horror genres for a story that revolves around a group of young mutants who are locked up together in a secure facility. Once the teaser drops, we’ll hopefully know quite a bit more.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin / Magik, Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie / Cannonball, Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes, Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa / Sunspot, and Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar / Mirage, X-Men: The New Mutants is set to open April 13, 2018.

Check out the reveal from Boone below, via his Instagram:

There’s Something New To Fear #tomorrow #newmutants #teaser #xmen #thenewmutants #fridaythe13th A post shared by Josh Boone (@joshboonemovies) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

For more on New Mutants, be sure to check out our recent write-ups linked below: