New ‘My Dinner with Hervé’ Trailer Explores the Wild Ride to an Unlikely Friendship

In My Dinner with Hervé, a journalist, David Tate (Jamie Dornan) and a network star Hervé Villechaize (Peter Dinklage) become friends. It doesn’t seem that riveting or unusual until you dig a little deeper, and find that the relationship had life-changing consequences for them both. How can it not when a knife-wielding French dwarf actor is involved?

I’m not an expert on Americanized French accents, but Dinklage seems to be doing ok with this one … although whether or not it will become somewhat distracting over the course of the film remains to be seen. The HBO movie is chock-full of talent, and Villechaize’s story is both fascinating and tragic, which should make for a riveting biopic.

Check out the My Dinner with Hervé trailer below. The film hits HBO on October 20th and also stars Mireille Enos, Harriet Walter, Oona Chaplin, David Strahairn, and Andy Garcia.

Here’s the official synopsis: