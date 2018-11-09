New ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Trailer Teases a Brutal Face-Off

0

Like its predecessor, Narcos: Mexico chronicles the rise of two opposing forces in the drug war. In this case, it’s DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) versus Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), the deadly godfather of the first Mexican cartel that rose to power in the 1980s. What makes Narcos: Mexico so effective (you can read my full review of the first half of the new season here) is that both Kiki and Félix’s stories are equally fascinating. Seeing the early days of the DEA, and the bureaucracy and corrupt government practices that throttled it at every turn, is just as compelling as seeing Félix slowly put together the pieces to create the Guadalajara cartel, not to mention his bold expansion of it.

Even if you didn’t watch Narcos, you can still dive into Narcos: Mexico without issue. For those who did watch the first series, though, you will not only be rewarded with some familiar faces, but the added tension of knowing where all of this leads.

Check out the new trailer below, which puts Kiki and Félix’s stories and struggles side-by-side. Narcos: Mexico will debut November 16th on Netflix, and also stars Aaron Staton, Alejandro Edda, as well as Jose Maria Yazpik reprising his role as Amado Carrillo Fuentes.

Here’s the official synopsis for Narcos: Mexico: