Here’s What’s New to Netflix in September 2018

0

Netflix has released the list of films and TV series that are being added to the streaming service in September 2018, and it’s a pretty great list. At the top of the pile is Marvel’s Black Panther, which folks can now enjoy over and over again on Netflix. Elsewhere as part of Disney’s pact with Netflix, A Wrinkle in Time is also being added to the streaming service, as well as Lilo & Stitch, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and The Emperor’s New Groove.

For more adult fare, the incredible horror film The Witch arrives on Netflix next month, as does Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-winning Western Unforgiven, the Bill Murray classic Groundhog Day, and Edgar Wright’s delightful Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

As for Netflix originals, there’s Cary Fukunaga’s limited series Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, a new season of Marvel’s Iron Fist, and Jeremy Saulnier’s thriller Hold the Dark.

Check out the full list of what’s new to Netflix in September 2018 below.

Avail. 9/1/18

10,000 B.C.

Another Cinderella Story

Assassins

August Rush

Bruce Almighty

Delirium

Fair Game

Groundhog Day

King Kong

La Catedral del Mar– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 14th-century Barcelona, a serf’s determined climb to wealth and freedom incurs the disdain of the noble class and the suspicion of the Inquisition.

Martian Child

Monkey Twins– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inspired by Khon dance drama and Thai martial arts, a fighter scarred by the past joins forces with a determined cop to battle an organized crime ring.

Mr. Sunshine– NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Saturday)

A young boy who ends up in the U.S. after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea at a historical turning point and falls for a noblewoman.

Nacho Libre

Pearl Harbor

Scarface

Sisters– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Her dad’s deathbed confession leads Julia to discover she has more than 100 brothers and two sisters: troubled TV star Roxy and uptight lawyer Edie.

Spider-Man 3

Stephanie

Summer Catch

Sydney White

The Ant Bully

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Keeping Hours

The River Wild

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Two Weeks Notice

Unforgiven

Avail. 9/2/18

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove

Maynard

Quantico: Season 3

Avail. 9/3/18

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two brainy beauty queens — same heritage, on separate coasts — and one fateful decision that soon links their paths.

Avail. 9/4/18

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther

Avail. 9/5/18

Van Helsing: Season 2

Wentworth: Season 6

Avail. 9/6/18

Once Upon a Time: Season 7

Avail. 9/7/18

Atypical: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While Elsa and Doug face the aftermath of their marriage crisis and Casey tries to adjust to her new school, Sam prepares for life after graduation.

Cable Girls: Season 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After a tragedy, Lidia fights passionately for her family, Carlota finds her voice, Ángeles goes undercover and Marga reveals a talent for accounting.

City of Joy– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Women who’ve been sexually brutalized in war-torn Congo begin to heal at City of Joy, a center that helps them regain a sense of self and empowerment.

Click

First and Last– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Filmmakers go inside Georgia’s Gwinnett County Jail to capture two days that define an inmate’s experience: the first and last.

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With the defeat of the Hand, Chinatown is left vulnerable to turf wars, and Danny must protect the streets of New York.

Next Gen– NETFLIX FILM

A friendship with a top-secret robot turns a lonely girl’s life into a thrilling adventure as they take on bullies, evil bots and a scheming madman.

Sierra Burgess Is A Loser– NETFLIX FILM

Smart high school girl Sierra teams up with a more popular girl hoping to win over her crush. Starring Shannon Purser (Barb on “Stranger Things”).

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wrongly accused for the attack on Rook Tower, the Flex Fighters must protect their city as wanted men. Will Charter City ever trust them again?

The Most Assassinated Woman in the World– NETFLIX FILM

In 1930s Paris, an actress famous for her gory death scenes at the Grand Guignol Theater contends with a mysterious stalker and ghosts from her past.

Avail. 9/10/18

Call the Midwife: Series 7

Avail. 9/11/18

Daniel Sloss: Live Shows– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The dark mind of Daniel Sloss is back, and he’s ready to find the funny in some very taboo topics, from the deeply personal to the highly irreverent.

The Resistance Banker– NETFLIX FILM

Risking his family and future, a banker in occupied Amsterdam slows the Nazi war machine by creating an underground bank to fund the resistance.

Avail. 9/12/18

Blacklist: Season 5

Life– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

At Korea’s top university medical center, ideals and interests collide between a patient-centered ER doctor and the hospital’s newly-appointed CEO.

On My Skin– NETFLIX FILM

Arrested for a drug-related offense, Stefano Cucchi suffers at the hands of Italy’s Carabinieri police and a broken legal system. Based on true events.

Avail. 9/14/18

American Vandal: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the wake of the first documentary’s success, Peter and Sam seek a new case and settle on a stomach-churning mystery at a Washington high school.

Bleach– NETFLIX FILM

When high schooler Ichigo is suddenly given reaper abilities, he really wants to give the powers back. But he’ll have to reap some souls first.

Boca Juniors Confidential– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This docuseries profiles Argentine soccer power Boca Juniors, highlighting the relationships between coaches and players as they contend for trophies.

BoJack Horseman: Season 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

BoJack’s back on screen as the star of “Philbert,” a new detective series produced by Princess Carolyn. But his demons are out in full force.