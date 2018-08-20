New ‘Night School’ Trailer Goes All-In on Tiffany Haddish

0

Universal Pictures has released a new Night School trailer for the upcoming comedy from Girls Trip and The Best Man Holiday filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee. The film stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish and revolves around a man who has to go back to school to get his GED in order to become a financial analyst. Hart plays the student, while Haddish plays his teacher.

Hart has a screenplay credit on the film, alongside Matthew Kellard, Harry Ratchford, Nicholas Stoller, John Hamburg and Joey Wells, marking the comedian’s first screenplay credit outside of his standup specials. But this trailer is very Haddish-centric, which makes sense—this is the third trailer for the movie overall, so Universal is covering its bases by appealing to different interests. The chemistry between Hart and Haddish is excellent, and after her breakout role in Girls Trip, Haddish very comfortably steps into a lead role here. This should be a pretty solid hit for Universal when it opens next month.

Check out the new Night School trailer below. The film also stars Ben Schwartz, Rob Riggle, and Romany Malco and opens in theaters on September 28th.